Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $281.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.