FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). FTS International posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.87 million.

FTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FTS International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 571,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

