General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

GM stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

