Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GILD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,804,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

