Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GBLI. ValuEngine lowered Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

GBLI opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $473.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.52. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

