GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

EAF stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.72. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 101.61% and a net margin of 41.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

