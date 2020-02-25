Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Downgraded by TheStreet

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of GRIF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.