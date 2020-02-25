Head-To-Head Survey: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and China Mobile (NASDAQ:CHL)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 6.83% 2.21% 1.13% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and China Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.77 billion 2.71 $676.00 million $2.01 24.63 China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.60 $17.80 billion $4.16 9.99

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A. China Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 0 5 0 3.00 China Mobile 0 4 4 0 2.50

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. China Mobile has a consensus price target of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.29%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than China Mobile.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats China Mobile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

