Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Healthequity from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Healthequity stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after acquiring an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 31.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 16.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 26.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter valued at $2,714,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

