Healthpeak Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,076 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.34.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

