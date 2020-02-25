Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

