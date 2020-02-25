Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Hilton Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilton Hotels to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

