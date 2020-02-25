Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

HON stock opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $150.38 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

