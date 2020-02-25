Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,969 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of HST opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

