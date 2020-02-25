HSBC Lowers CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) to Hold

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COIHY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

COIHY opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

