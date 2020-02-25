HSBC Lowers LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to Hold

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTM. ValuEngine cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Itau Unibanco upgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

