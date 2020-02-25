ING Groep NV Acquires 1,419 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 468.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $65,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 383,999 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

