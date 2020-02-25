ING Groep NV Acquires 46,484 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 843.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

