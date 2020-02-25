ING Groep NV Buys 1,576 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,856 shares of company stock worth $36,521,858. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.57. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.77.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

