ING Groep NV Buys 1,721 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

NYSE:RTN opened at $216.05 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.