ING Groep NV Buys 2,468 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.49 and a 200 day moving average of $179.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

AGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.72.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

