ING Groep NV Buys 6,050 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of CI opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

