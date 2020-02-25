ING Groep NV Buys New Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of MAR opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,062 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,036. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

