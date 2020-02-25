ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in VF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in VF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 307,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in VF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

VFC opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Barclays began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.