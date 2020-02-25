ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,674,801. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $885.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $881.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $828.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $594.15 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

