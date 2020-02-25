ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $223,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,040,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,009.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,000.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,981.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,831.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

