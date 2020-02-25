ING Groep NV Has $2.68 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,101,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

