ING Groep NV Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after buying an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after buying an additional 1,134,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

