ING Groep NV Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $346.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.37. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

