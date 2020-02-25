ING Groep NV Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,826 shares of company stock worth $28,552,779 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

