ING Groep NV Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

NYSE MS opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

