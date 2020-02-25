ING Groep NV Has $4.84 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2,055.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3,862.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,214,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,077,000 after buying an additional 362,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $155.35. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $131.63 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

