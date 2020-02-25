ING Groep NV Has $5.29 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

