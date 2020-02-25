ING Groep NV Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $224.54 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.18 and its 200-day moving average is $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

