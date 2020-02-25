ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $274,375,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.06 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

