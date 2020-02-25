ING Groep NV Invests $2.61 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 123.84%.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

