ING Groep NV Purchases 3,455 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 518,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after buying an additional 442,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

