ING Groep NV Purchases 8,010 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

