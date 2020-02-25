ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 9,951 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $300.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average is $264.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

