ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

NYSE PSX opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.