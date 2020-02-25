ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7965 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.