ING Groep NV Sells 32,592 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $140.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $114.62 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

