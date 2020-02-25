ING Groep NV Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Eaton by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Eaton by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

