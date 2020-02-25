ING Groep NV Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,486,095.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,383. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE CL opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

