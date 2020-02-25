ING Groep NV Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,664 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

