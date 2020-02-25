ING Groep NV Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 490,831 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HP by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,173,789 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 456,382 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

