Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,045 shares of company stock worth $13,550,753 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

