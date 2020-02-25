Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,072,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 786,454 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $23,286,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,301,568.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,010,272 shares of company stock worth $627,136,395 in the last 90 days.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.98.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.