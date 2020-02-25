Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 24,643 call options on the company. This is an increase of 733% compared to the typical volume of 2,959 call options.

EQT stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after buying an additional 177,850 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 634,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

