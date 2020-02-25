Investors Buy High Volume of FLIR Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,918 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average volume of 182 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in FLIR Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in FLIR Systems by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 181,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

